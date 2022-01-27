Vandalism • President Uhuru Kenyatta’s ban on scrap metal trade is timely, says Eliab Otiato. “In fact, very stringent laws must be enacted to tame those who vandalise other people’s property for scrap materials. How does one justify cutting off the fencing wire in someone’s compound? We’ve also seen the rails on village bridges vandalised.” His contact [email protected].

***

Moniker • Leaders close to ODM chief Raila Odinga and DP William Ruto have formed the habit of referring to each of them as “the next president”, notes John T. Mukui. “Will the election loser earn the moniker ‘the former next president’? In New Sonnets and Pretty Pamphlets (1570), Thomas Howell advised: “Counte not thy chickens that unhatched be!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Big switch • W. Kimariech was impressed by ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi’s speech on the state of the economy, debt and corruption. “It was elaborate, incisive, honest and better than the manifestos of the other presidential race horses. But he ruined it by declaring that he will join forces with the same government, by working with DP William Ruto!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Super spreaders • Most political rallies do not observe Covid protocols, says Mohammed Fazal Hussein. “Chances of catching this contagious disease are high. The cost of hospitalisation is very high and, in many cases, people have died. Many of the politicians will have visited various places, increasing the chances of having it. Prevention is better than cure.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Positivity • What Mwangi Karuga finds rather disgusting is the apparent obsession with negative news. Says he: “There are also some good developments but we seem to focus too much on the negatives. Electric buses are coming and I believe this will save us the cost of fuel. This will be beneficial to many passengers due to a reduction in fuel costs and fares.” His contact is [email protected].