Ban on scrap metal trade is timely

By  The Watchman

How does one justify cutting off the fencing wire in someone’s compound, laments Eliab Otiato.

Most political rallies do not observe Covid protocols, says Mohammed Fazal Hussein.

Vandalism • President Uhuru Kenyatta's ban on scrap metal trade is timely, says Eliab Otiato. "In fact, very stringent laws must be enacted to tame those who vandalise other people's property for scrap materials. How does one justify cutting off the fencing wire in someone's compound? We've also seen the rails on village bridges vandalised."

