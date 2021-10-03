Ball on the parents' court during school holidays

Parenting • Now that schools have closed for a short holiday and many of the children are back home, while others are still on the way, Benard Ngetich has a special word of advice for the parents. Says he: “Play your role well. Be close to your children, particularly the girls. Do not allow your children to roam around aimlessly. Take time to know their friends.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Disarmament • Cattle rustling is a perennial problem in the northern region in which people have been killed and livelihoods destroyed, says Lucas Eskon. Because of using the wrong method, disarmament has failed. “Let’s change the approach to get different results. Let’s disarm the mindset through economic assistance before disarming those with illegal guns.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Water bills • Wonders never cease, even in the new technological age, remarks David Ngumi, aiming a barb at the Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company. “One gets a bill on September 29 payable latest by September 21” but the utility does not nowadays “dispatch the hungry-looking, unfriendly chaps armed with spanners to disconnect water as readily as in the past”. His contact is [email protected].

***

Services • Charles Gachuhi has been following up a claim from the Unclaimed Financial Assets Authority (Ufaa) for John Gachuhi (deceased, Ref DT/NJR/341/16) from May to no avail. He’s been shuttling between Westlands and the Deputy County Commissioner’s office at Njiru, in Nairobi, getting contradictory instructions. He’s suspicious of ‘out-of-office’ settlements. His contact is [email protected].

***

Education • The furore over the Competency-Based Curriculum, Taabu Tele remarks, “is nothing but noise to mask parents being busted for their limited knowledge on education”. He adds: “Parents must reclaim their primary responsibility to help their children to acquire wholesome education instead of outsourcing it through Twitter megaphones.” His contact is [email protected].