Ball on the parents' court during school holidays

Students

Students walking on the streets of Elburgon town, Nakuru County on their way home after schools closed for a short break in this photo taken on September 30, 2021.

Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Play your role well. Be close to your children, particularly the girls. Do not allow your children to roam around aimlessly, says Benard Ngetich.
  • Cattle rustling is a perennial problem in the northern region in which people have been killed and livelihoods destroyed, says Lucas Eskon.

Parenting • Now that schools have closed for a short holiday and many of the children are back home, while others are still on the way, Benard Ngetich has a special word of advice for the parents. Says he: “Play your role well. Be close to your children, particularly the girls. Do not allow your children to roam around aimlessly. Take time to know their friends.” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.