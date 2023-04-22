Azimio wrong on IEBC servers

Opening servers • The Azimio coalition is wrong to direct its demand for the opening of IEBC servers to President William Ruto, says John Nyaga. “This is the duty of the IEBC. The President is by law barred from directing the agency to carry out its duties. Azimio should push for a judicial commission to order IEBC to open the servers.” His contact is [email protected]

Cost of living • Kenyans complaining about the hard life should realise that this is the case elsewhere as well, says Kamichore Mutindira. In the UK, he adds, supermarkets have lately been rationing vegetables. "Nobody here has been denied a chance to buy any amount of sukuma wiki or murenda. We should thank God that we can get any amount of food."

Absenteeism • Some doctors in public hospitals earn hefty salaries without working enough to justify the pay, says Joseph Ngugi. He agrees with findings in a Nation special report that there are also absentee specialists employed by universities as researchers or lecturers. "In most cases, they do not turn up for lectures, thus denying the students the required contact time."

Unhelpful police • Could Nairobi Traffic police bosses not be aware of the "excessive number of officers" often lurking at The Junction on Karen Road, Nairobi? asks David Ngumi. "Instead of aiding motorists at the two confusing exits to Lavington and Kawangware, they just lie in wait to trap them for bribes." It also happens in Industrial Area. "Can't they do other jobs?"

Accidents • The increase in road crashes resulting in deaths and serious injuries is worrying, says Besil Otunga. The solution, he adds, is to enforce traffic rules and regulations and ensure that high quality roads are built. "Drink driving and drug abuse by motorists should be checked. But passengers should also speak out whenever drivers are reckless."