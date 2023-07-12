Hypocrisy galore • While Kenyans have a constitutional right to picket and demonstrate against the government, they should not abuse it or be used by others to, says Joe Ngige Mungai. “The organiser will arrive in a top-of-the-range motor vehicle and address us. He will then be driven straight to the nearest five-star hotel while you walk home and sleep on an empty stomach.” His contact [email protected]

***

Exercise in futility • Azimio protests are unnecessary as they can’t eject President William Ruto from power, says Lucy Oloto Odhiambo. “On Saba Saba Day, July 7, traffic on Nairobi roads was halted as protesters threw stones and burnt tyres. Business in the CBD was disrupted with most shops closed as police arrested 20 protesters. Protests increase costs for firms.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Hyped promise • Kenya Shell Oil Company’s customer loyalty reward scheme Seth Mwangani finds rather wanting. “What kind of mathematics is used to determine Shell Club points? Recently, I received a text message to redeem 2,131 points before July 15.” He drove five kilometres to a Shell station, only to be told he could get Sh85 worth of fuel. His contact is [email protected].

***

Life skills • After completing university, the youth should undergo training to equip them with life skills so as to cope with the job-hunting nightmare and other challenges, says Jane Mwihaki Kihiu. “Only a few are lucky enough to get a job immediately, leaving others prone to desperation that drives them into drug abuse and other vices.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Doublespeak • Geoffrey Sendeu says he was pretty excited about President Ruto’s plan to plant billions of trees in a few years before a shocker hit him. “He legalised logging. We’re in a lot of trouble due to depletion of our water towers. I don’t understand this doublespeak. Climate change is dominating world attention. Let’s not play politics with our future.” His contact is [email protected].