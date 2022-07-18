August 9 polls: Give proper attention to people living with disabilities

Wastefulness • An issue that is really close to George Forest’s heart, but which none of the leading presidential candidates in this year’s poll has addressed, he says, is “the ogre of government living large when the vast majority of Kenyans survive by grace”. With the wasteful CSs and other senior officials, he doesn’t see how they will get the nation to tighten its belt. His contact is [email protected]

The Fifth • While in a Nairobi supermarket, Ian Mgenyi says, he overheard a young girl ask her mother “why ‘The Fifth’ is being mentioned all over in the news”. She wanted to know if it had anything to do with the Fifth Commandment, “Honour your father and mother”. The woman, adds Ian, looked surprised, possibly by election talk coincidence. His contact is [email protected]

Big Bad Bank • The bitterness in Mohammed Fazal Hussein’s heart is understandable. His bank, he states, declined to honour his cheque for his child’s school fees even though his account had funds. “The reason they gave was that they called me to confirm and I did not answer. This brings the issue of who is the boss. I might have been driving or in a meeting.” His contact is Moham[email protected]

Free TV • When pay TV came, the government, appreciating the plight of those who can’t afford subscriptions, gave an assurance on access to free-to-air content, says Willis Aguko, disappointed that it’s not happening. “What became of the free-to-air for TV stations? GOtv disconnects mine monthly and, therefore, I can’t watch local news at the end of the month.” His contact is [email protected]

