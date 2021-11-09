Arsonists should be tracked down and jailed

Graft purge • The purge of parastatals that has begun at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) and “to some extent, Kenya Power, is commendable”, remarks Benjamin Kobare. According to Benjamin, it shows public officers “should be vigilant and report any whiff of corruption, because when the axe falls it will hit the culprits as well as innocents”. His contact is [email protected]

Discipline • National Youth Service personnel should be deployed to provide security and teach students about discipline and endurance, Kamichore Mutindira proposes. “On arson attacks in schools, we’re blaming the hardware (boarding) while ignoring the software (discipline). The courts should deal viciously with students destroying property.” His contact is [email protected]

Arsonists • A few indisciplined students are burning schools and their parents have no role in this, says Washington Wokabi. The arsonists, adds Washington, are criminals, who should be tracked down and jailed. “They are criminals who can’t pay fines. The old people are innocent in this evil culture of burning down school dormitories.” His contact is [email protected]

Traffic mess • Since traffic lights were installed on Ngong Road after its dualling, the residents of Ole Odume Road have experienced gridlocks daily, laments Alf Gribaldi. “They last for hours, spilling over to Riara Road, Elgeyo-Marakwet Road and Argwings Kodhek Road. Police should be stationed here until an upgrade to smart traffic lights.” His contact is [email protected]

Begging bowl • A young Kenyan woman’s eloquent speech in Glasgow on climate change, and the failed rains back home, caught Jon Peters’s attention. Says he: “She urged Western taxpayers to ‘open their hearts’. Was she asking for money? Don’t we have multibillionaire leaders? Please, stop this culture of begging. We need some self-respect.`` His contact is [email protected]