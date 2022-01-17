Arrest, prosecute those who disrupted Ruto's rally

Barbarism • Hate speech, incitement to violence and disrupting DP William Ruto’s rally at Pipeline Estate in Nairobi at the weekend are “barbaric actions that should be condemned in the strongest terms possible”, says Chris Kiriba. The culprits, he adds, should be brought to book as the country is more important than the shenanigans becoming so rampant. His contact is [email protected].

Medical costs • High surgery and other hospital charges are “crimes against humanity”, remarks Mwangi Karuga. “Compassion is a necessity in medical care. Why should being in the ICU be so expensive? Parliament must tame private hospitals. Prices at private fuelling stations are regulated on a monthly basis. Private hospital fees should also be controlled.” His contact is [email protected].

Insurance • Sh800 a year, Bernard Ngetich claims, must be the lowest insurance premium against personal accident. He is, therefore, surprised that many Kenyans are unaware of this as firms don’t provide information. “Many Kenyans incur expenses in accidents believing that their medical insurance covers them only to realise that cards have limits.” His contact is [email protected].

Not all Rover • Range Rovers and other SUVs abound in Kiambu but there are also Proboxes, Vitzes, nduthi (motorcycles) and other humbler means of transport, says Robert Mukirae, in response to X. N, Iraki’s ‘Range Rover Land’ talk. Most locals use PSVs. “Range Rovers aren’t a sign of affluence but are indicative of the massive economic divide between the haves and have-nots.” His contact is [email protected]m.

Seafood • On culinary matters, Graham Girvan, of Kimilili in Bungoma County, has mixed feelings. “I welcome Mr Carlos Espindola’s campaign to encourage Nairobians to expand their taste buds to include seafood. But I would question his strategy for the delivery of supplies from the coast. I, for one, would not appreciate having week-old fish.” His contact is [email protected].