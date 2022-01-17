Arrest, prosecute those who disrupted Ruto's rally

Ruto Jacaranda Rally

Police officers lob teargas canisters to disperse rowdy youths at Deputy President William Ruto’s rally at Jacaranda grounds, Nairobi on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya is more important than the shenanigans that are becoming rampant in political rallies, says Chris Kiriba.
  • High surgery and other hospital charges are “crimes against humanity”, remarks Mwangi Karuga.


Barbarism • Hate speech, incitement to violence and disrupting DP William Ruto’s rally at Pipeline Estate in Nairobi at the weekend are “barbaric actions that should be condemned in the strongest terms possible”, says Chris Kiriba. The culprits, he adds, should be brought to book as the country is more important than the shenanigans becoming so rampant. His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.