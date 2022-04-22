Selfishness • The 2010 Constitution was, after its inauguration, lauded as one of the most progressive documents in the world, recalls Ruth Gituma. “We’ve a two-term president, governors and woman reps, perhaps to ensure we don’t have holders of those positions for life. But some exiting governors want to become senators. Are we short of leaders or it’s just selfishness?” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Divisions • Could history be about to repeat itself on the political front? Chris Kiriba thinks so, hinting that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) could soon run into trouble. UDA, he adds, could end up like the Forum for Reforms and Democracy (Ford) in the early 1990s, which was wrecked by greed and self-aggrandisement. “UDA’s enemies are waiting to harvest.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Fleecing • It’s an open secret that public high school principals fleece parents through unjustified levies, says Joseph Macharia. “If Education CS George Magoha is keen to assist parents, he should direct that no money should be paid in schools on admission to shut the window that is used to exploit parents. Lunches should be provided by contracted suppliers.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Cartels • Why does the government keep on bailing out the loss-making Kenya Airways? asks Carey Yiembe. He wishes it could pay more attention to the petroleum sector. “National Oil Company should be strengthened to compete with the multi-nationals holding the country to ransom, and inflicting misery on Kenyans. The government should review its priorities.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Extravagance • In these tough times of austerity measures, the IEBC budget for the August 9 elections “is a staggering Sh41 billion, which is about half the total 2021 budget of Burundi”, remarks Thomas Yebei, “Parties have spent below Sh2 billion on their primaries. What could IEBC be doing to warrant such an astronomical figure? Is it wastage or graft?” His contact is [email protected].