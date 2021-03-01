Are top politicians exempt from Covid-19 rules?

Double standards • While police have been arresting people in the streets for not wearing face masks, they do not seem bothered about those who flout the same rule at political rallies, remarks Ruth Gituma. “Are they exempt from Covid-19 rules? Leaders at rallies do not wear masks, let alone observe other health protocols, yet we do not see arrests. Why the double standards?” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

