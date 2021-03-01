Are top politicians exempt from Covid-19 rules?

Double standards • While police have been arresting people in the streets for not wearing face masks, they do not seem bothered about those who flout the same rule at political rallies, remarks Ruth Gituma. “Are they exempt from Covid-19 rules? Leaders at rallies do not wear masks, let alone observe other health protocols, yet we do not see arrests. Why the double standards?” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

Big bad bridge • The only bridge at Murera in Theta Ward, Kiambu County, which connects to Juja Farm road via Ndaraca, is almost collapsing, warns Dr Victor Isadia. “It has caved in, forming a letter C, and yet cars, boda boda and pedestrians still use it, oblivious of the risk.” Governor James Nyoro, he pleads, should avert the disaster in waiting before lives are lost.” His contact is vickyisadiah@gmail.com.

Patriotism • Kiswahili should be the medium of communication in the National Assembly and the Senate, says Mwangi Karuga, adding: “The lawmakers should not conduct business in a foreign language 57 years after Independence. Kiswahili should be the pride of the country, as it’s recognised by the UN as a global language. Why not at home?” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.

Selfish beings • The more one looks at the perennial presidential aspirants, the more they appear the same, remarks Ken Butiko. He has sized them all up and is convinced that they have nothing new to offer the voters. “They are talking more of others owing them political debts. Kenyans feature nowhere in their agenda: It’s all about wanting to become President.” His contact is kennedy.butiko@yahoo.com.

Recycling • The tendency to reward a few people with public sector jobs should be discouraged, says Benson Kelio. “This is not a good sign to unemployed youth. Stop recycling old politicians in parastatals and instead inject fresh talents to improve service delivery and create new ideas. This trend might force the people to disown the administration.” His contact is bensonkelio@gmail.com.