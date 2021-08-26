Are Kenyan laws the most inferior in the region?

Terrorism • Are Ugandan and Rwandan terrorism, fraud, and illicit drug laws superior to ours, where suspects are swiftly jailed but are, in the name of human rights, promptly released on bond, having been caught red-handed? asks Joe Musyoki. “Aren’t we playing Russian roulette with the lives of Kenyans and mocking the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit’s gallant efforts?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Politics • As the country heads to the next General Election that is just about a year away, Jimmy Thumbi is worried about the widening political divide following the courts’ trashing of the BBI. “We should accept that as a country, we need peace and must rise above political patronage. With the elections coming, we now need peace more than ever before.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Ponzi • Without disclosing whether she has been a victim, Zahrah Mohammed is warning against dealing with online fraudsters, who lure people and rip them off. Says Zahrah: “They are being urged to invest and refer others to earn double or triple their money. No one should lose his or her hard-earned money to Ponzi schemes. Avoid such sites.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Kenya Power • Thanks to Kenya Power, Dr Pravin J. Patel says, his family has been forced to have candlelit dinner for three nights. “So much food in refrigerator had to be thrown away. We had to buy data bundles and learnt the network Wi-Fi is as good as the contracted Wi-Fi! We’ve experienced what Stone Age was like.” His account is 669632, the reference is No. 7035037, and his contact, [email protected].

***

Pandemic • The government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic “leaves a lot to be desired”, says Macharia Mwangi, citing the decision to allow matatus to carry their full capacity, violating the social distancing rule. “If there was a time for strict measures, it’s now. Many people are dying. The Health ministry numbers don’t reflect the situation on the ground.” His contact is [email protected].