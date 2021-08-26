Are Kenyan laws the most inferior in the region?

File photos of South Sudanese tycoon Lawrence Lual Malong Yor Jr. 

NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Without disclosing whether she has been a victim, Zahrah Mohammed is warning against dealing with online fraudsters.
  • The government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic “leaves a lot to be desired”, says Macharia Mwangi.

Terrorism • Are Ugandan and Rwandan terrorism, fraud, and illicit drug laws superior to ours, where suspects are swiftly jailed but are, in the name of human rights, promptly released on bond, having been caught red-handed? asks Joe Musyoki. “Aren’t we playing Russian roulette with the lives of Kenyans and mocking the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit’s gallant efforts?” His contact is [email protected].

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.