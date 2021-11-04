Anti-corruption body should stop extortion by police

Corrupt police • To motorists who regularly use the Thika-Garissa Road, news of a policeman forfeiting Sh26 million to the State is not surprising, says Mike Johan. “At Thika Approved School and the 12 Engineers Battalion, police openly collect bribes from matatu and lorry drivers. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission should stop the extortion.” His contact is [email protected].

