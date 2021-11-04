Anti-corruption body should stop extortion by police

Corrupt police • To motorists who regularly use the Thika-Garissa Road, news of a policeman forfeiting Sh26 million to the State is not surprising, says Mike Johan. “At Thika Approved School and the 12 Engineers Battalion, police openly collect bribes from matatu and lorry drivers. The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission should stop the extortion.” His contact is [email protected].

Mideast ban • The suspension of the recruitment of Kenyans to work in the Middle East is laudable, says Alex Obiero. He’s pleased the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare has acted on complaints of harassment of Kenyans. “This follows reports of suicides in Saudi Arabia. The safety of Kenyans in the Middle East must be assured.” His contact is [email protected].

School unrest • The Education ministry, head teachers and students must work together to curb unrest in schools, says Murithi Kobia. “Learners should use student councils to convey their concerns to the school administration instead of torching dormitories. Good teacher-student relationship, guidance and counselling should be embraced.” His [email protected].

Cane cure • Only one thing, Rogers Otiso is convinced, can stop the students burning dormitories across the country: The restoration of the cane. The Education ministry, he adds, should allow teachers to cane students to instil discipline like in the past. “The unrest and destruction of school property is alarming and must be immediately stopped.” His contact is [email protected].

Stress • Overworking students can be dangerous, warns Mwangi Karuga. “Students get overwhelmed and suffer stress and depression, with some adopting deadly coping mechanisms such as drug abuse. Games, break and entertainment are important for mental and physical health. Rushing to cover the syllabus can be counterproductive.” His contact is [email protected].