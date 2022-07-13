Angela Okutoyi: The crowning of a great performance

World beater • A big round of applause is in order for new tennis star Angela Okutoyi for becoming the first Kenyan to win the girls’ doubles Grand Slam title in Wimbledon with Dutch partner Rose Marie, says Jotham Ndung’u. No doubt, Jotham adds, this “is the crowning of a great performance by her as she has consistently flown the Kenyan flag high”. His contact is [email protected].

Heroine • Tennis star Angela Okutoyi’s Wimbledon win “is a great lesson for youth and other Kenyans”, says university don X. N. Iraki, impressed by the young woman’s success on the international scene at the pinnacle of the sport. “It means there are alternative routes to heroism beyond politics. Go, go, Okutoyi! Hongera (congratulations)!” His contact is [email protected].

Costly query • Calling out Safaricom on what he describes as “this rip-off”, Sam Ogolla poses: “How come one can’t get through to their free customer care number, 100, and yet does so seamlessly using their tariff-charging number, 0722002100? Why should Safaricom charge me for making an enquiry about their delivery of services?” Over to you, Safaricom! His contact is [email protected].

Passion • Many people don’t love their jobs but are only forced to stay there to be able to cater for their families’ needs, says Abiud Makokha. “This is not how things should be. If you choose a career, do it with a passion, investing your body, mind and soul in it. The results will always be impressive. Don’t do your job haphazardly or grudgingly.” His contact is [email protected].

Debt • The capital flight menace continues to further impoverish poor countries, says Haron Onsembe. “Something should be done urgently for the poor countries burdened with heavy debts yet they have fast-growing poverty-stricken populations.” They, laments Haron, continue playing the role of supplier of raw materials to the industrialised world. His contact is [email protected]