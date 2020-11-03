Allow matatus to carry passengers to full capacity

Jam jinx • As Education CS George Magoha talks about reopening other classes after Grade Four and Standard Eight and Form Four candidates, Carlos Kamau is worrying about traffic jams. This, he adds, will only be possible if his Transport counterpart, James Macharia, allows matatus to carry passengers to full capacity, otherwise “the jams will increase tenfold”. His contact is dungack@yahoo.com.

***

Power pain • A resident of Githunguri in Kiambu County, Agnes Kamiri, is unhappy with the poor services from Kenya Power. Says she: “We’re tired of low voltage and daily power outages. Our fridges and TV sets no longer work in the evenings.” She is appealing to the CEO to intervene and sort out the mess.” The reference is No. 6018563. Her contact is awacheke@yahoo.com.

***

Armchair designer • The daily traffic jams on Kampala and Enterprise roads in Nairobi’s Industrial Area, Munir Noorani notes, have everything to do with “the design of the roundabout, which is too narrow”. Convinced that the road designer “must have done the job while sitting in the office”, he asks the city roads department to rectify the problem. His contact is noormunir62@yahoo.com.

***

Open-air loo • The former curio market at Westlands, Nairobi, has been turned into an open-air toilet for matatu drivers and conductors and bodaboda riders, Rajesh Gohil laments. He would like Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss Mohamed Badi to extend his broom there. “Besides being a health hazard, this is an eyesore. Kindly restore this business hub.” His contact is rajesh.gohil1957@gmail.com.

***

Delayed updates • Absa Bank, Carey Yiembe appeals, should upgrade its transaction notification platform. “Card payments made on Fridays via M-Pesa are not reflected until Mondays. Their competitors are miles ahead, with instant updates.” The bank also seems to prefer SMS to email. “Management should institute the vital changes immediately.” His contact is yiembe@gmail.com.

Have a bankable day, won't you!