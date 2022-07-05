Alcoblow, a cash cow for rogue police officers

Cash cow • The return of the breathalyser is good news as it can enhance road safety, says W. Kimariech, though sceptical about this because of graft. “It’s tantamount to giving traffic police a cash cow. The good traffic regulations, if enforced, would tame road deaths but, due to corruption, only exist on paper. Tackle graft in the police service first!” His contact [email protected]

***

‘Accidentway’ • The two big accidents that recently occurred on Nairobi Expressway are alarming, says Ian Mgenyi. He finds the Museum Hill exit too narrow, with not enough booths for the high number of vehicles. “The Mlolongo exit is on a slope with no indicators that one is approaching the end. “Erect speed bumps a kilometre, 500 metres and 100m to it.” His contact [email protected]

***

‘Unga’ joke • The government’s reduction of the price of maize flour by only Sh2 “is sheer nonsense” and it won’t resolve the raging food crisis, says Meshack Wafula. “This has not had an impact at all. In these tough economic times, there is very little Sh2 can do. The government should stop playing games with citizens’ lives as that won’t give any relief.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Price disparity • The prices of food commodities, especially maize flour, have lately hit levels never seen before with a 2kg packet retailing at Sh250, says Thomas Yebei. “While the maize flour cost has broken the record, the price of roasted maize on the cob has been the same, at Sh30, over the past two years. What could be the cause of the huge price disparity?” His contact is [email protected]

***

White elephant • Last Sunday morning, Lawi Manasse went an hour earlier to the Ngong SGR station to book a ticket to Suswa. “I was told it was full and that I needed to book three days in advance. As I waited for transport back, I heard the engine arrive. Alas! There were only two wagons. What a white elephant! There is no road to the station; just a dusty path.” His contact is [email protected]