Al-Shabaab should be listed as a terrorist group

War on terror • The Somalia-based Al-Shabaab, Benjamin Kibias is convinced, is a terrorist group responsible for attacks in that country and beyond its borders. He is, therefore, baffled that some international aid agencies and foreign diplomats are reluctant to have it listed as such under UN Security Council Resolution 1267. “Do they benefit from its activities?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Double role • Listening to Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli talk politics in support of his favourite presidential aspirant in the August 9 polls, Peter John notes, one realises just how Kenyans are often taken for granted. Atwoli, he adds, should be articulating the interests of workers, who are paid peanuts. “Why can’t he play his role or resign and go into politics.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Risking on risk • Prof Chris Macoloo has an Accishield Policy with Britam and promptly pays premiums in October. Last year, he paid as usual but the insurer kept sending him messages that the account was in arrears. The payment was finally quietly reflected on March 2. “What if something had happened to me between October and March?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Bumpy airstrips • Having 164 airstrips across the country, “is a very good thing”, remarks Joseph Tagaya, excited at the huge aviation potential. “Kenya could be second to South Africa in the industry in the continent. But the airstrips are poorly maintained, have potholes, are bushy and not secure for landing aeroplanes.” He wants Kenya Airports Authority to revamp them. His contact is [email protected].

***

Vacant seat • Mourning Eldoret farmer-cum-politician Jackson Kibor, who was the ‘chairman’ of the ‘Men’s Conference’, university don X. N. Iraki says: “He belonged to a generation when men were men and women were glad. Though from a different generation, I propose myself as the next conference chair. However, I welcome competition in the spirit of democracy.” His contact [email protected].