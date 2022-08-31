After polls, it’s time for lives to return to normal

Gratitude • As the election season ends, many ordinary Kenyans would like to see their lives return to normal, as they strive to put food on the table for their families, says Wanjora Kimani. “This time, it’s interesting that some of the victorious candidates are using their huge billboards to thank voters. The losers should do the same as they will need the voters again in 2027.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Contrast • The strikingly different election results from pollsters’ presidential poll predictions have left people questioning their methodology and integrity, says Thomas Yebei. “Theirs should not have been totally different from the IEBC results. If the Supreme Court confirms the IEBC’s, the image of pollsters will be ruined and nobody will ever believe them again.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Igathe • Polycarp Igathe, who lost the Nairobi gubernatorial poll, shouldn’t have returned to his high-profile Equity Bank job, says Githuku Mungai. “Given his wealth of private sector experience, Igathe is capable of starting his own business. At his third return, he’s now riding on the back of others and has become a perfect example of a boomerang employee.” His contact is [email protected].

****

School fees • Governors should enable more children from poor families to stay in school by strengthening bursaries, urges Larry Wilson. “Education is a basic need for youth. More sponsors should be encouraged to assist parents to pay their children’s fees.” Since schools reopened after the elections, he adds, many students are stranded for lack of fees. His contact is [email protected].

****

World peace • To avert nuclear war, the powerful nations should exercise restraint, urges Alnashir D. Walji. As military drills continue, he warns, the situation in Europe and Asia could worsen “as it’s like a powder keg about to explode”. With UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres only lamenting the inhuman acts, he wonders if peace will finally prevail. His contact is [email protected].



