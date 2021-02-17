Address students' grievances to avert schools unrest

Student unrest • Students go on the rampage when their grievances are not quickly acted on by the school administration, says F. Mukembu. He is convinced that many strikes could be averted by moving quickly to solve students’ problems. “Justice delayed is justice denied. Let’s shun the procrastination and sanity will begin to prevail in our educational institutions.” His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

MCAs’ bribe • Western Kenya MCAs’ demand for a Sh500,000 bribe to endorse the BBI is deplorable, says Stephen Masambu. “Hardly had the ink on the Sh2 million car grant they were offered dried than they were arm-twisting the government for more. It’s ‘Wanjiku’ that will have the last word and, possibly, the last laugh. We’re watching!” His contact is masambus@yahoo.com.

Companies Act • For the Registrar of Companies to initiate changes to the Companies Act, Henry Ruhiu recalls, a forum would be organised for stakeholders to brainstorm on the issue. This, he laments, is no longer done. “You go to the registry these days and find new things relating to your business registration and must just comply. What went wrong?” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.

Looming axe • For the past six months, Kainuk resident Patrick Ikaale laments, he has been visiting the Kenya Power office in Lodwar Town seeking electricity connection. They promise to send a technician over but never do. “New technology led to the birth of Safaricom and M-Pesa and Posta’s decline. Kenya Power should pull up its socks before the axe falls on it.” His contact is patrickikaale@gmail.com.

Mental health • A lot needs to be done to tame the rising cases of mental illnesses, says David Ngugi. Kenyans, he adds, need proper psychosocial care to deal with the problem, which is reflected in the many homicides and suicides fuelled by the difficult economic times and rising unemployment. “We need to look out for, encourage and help one another.” His contact is davidngugi93@gmail.com.