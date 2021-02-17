Address students' grievances to avert schools unrest

Moi Girls School

Students of Moi Girls High, Eldoret display placards and twigs when they staged a protest at the school on February 17, 2020.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

What you need to know:

  • Many strikes could be averted by moving quickly to solve students’ problems, says F. Mukembu.
  • Western Kenya MCAs’ demand for a Sh500,000 bribe to endorse the BBI is deplorable, says Stephen Masambu.

Student unrest • Students go on the rampage when their grievances are not quickly acted on by the school administration, says F. Mukembu. He is convinced that many strikes could be averted by moving quickly to solve students’ problems. “Justice delayed is justice denied. Let’s shun the procrastination and sanity will begin to prevail in our educational institutions.” His contact is fmukembu@gmail.com.

