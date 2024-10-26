Adani deals may not lower power costs

Wrong track • With the political temperatures rising as leaders fight their wars in Parliament, the Senate and courts, Benson Kelio is alarmed the country is on the wrong track. “We’re planting seeds of hatred between the old and Generation Z. What are we teaching youth when they see politicians hurling insults at one another? Let’s support youth to realise their dreams.” His contact is [email protected].

Curious deals • The government’s assurance that Indian conglomerate Adani Group’s deals will result in lower power bills “is very doubtful”, says Karim Dhanani. “The consumers should just get prepared to pay much higher electricity bills to benefit the greedy stakeholders. This reminds me of South Africa’s Gupta Brothers’ schemes that almost brought the country down.” His contact is [email protected].

Healthy pupils • Hunger and starvation have adversely affected the performance of students, says Brian Angwenyi. “Last year, many cases were reported of pupils fainting in class due to malnutrition. The Ministry of Education should assist needy students. Good Samaritans should also donate exam materials and food to them. My best wishes to all the 2024 candidates! His contact is [email protected].

Frustration • When she took her home insurance cover, Melissa Wainaina was so happy and sure that if she ever got into trouble, the firm would easily bail her out. However, filing a burglary claim has been a nightmare. “It’s quite frustrating. Every time I call, I speak to a different staff member. Two months later, it feels like they are just buying time.” For the details, her email address is [email protected].

Holidays • As the school holidays have just begun, F. Mukembu says many parents are worried about how they will look after their children during this very long break. “I wish the parents could take this as the best opportunity to have some quality time with their children and guide them by promoting self-discipline. But I wish all the students a peaceful holiday!” His contact is [email protected].