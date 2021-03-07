Access to justice is challenge for the poor

Echesa enigma • As former Sports CS Rashid Echesa was being sought for reportedly slapping an IEBC official during the Matungu parliamentary by-election, Githuku Mungai was still intrigued about how the man, who dropped out of school in Standard Seven, rose to such a high government position. Githuku also wonders how President Kenyatta got to know him. His contact is githukumungai@gmail.com.

Justice for all • Access to justice is a big challenge for the majority poor and yet the right to fair judicial proceedings is highly treasured, notes Jimmy Maganga. “It’s also guaranteed in the Constitution, but many marginalised communities still suffer injustices. Other counties should emulate the setting up of a Free Legal Aid Centre in Mombasa.” His contact is maganga@huria.ngo.

‘Firirida’ moment • The re-emergence and rise to popularity of the Kikuyu Firirida song composed in 1986 by Dick Wamunyonyi is a pleasant surprise, says Eldoret-based gospel singer David Chegerichman. “Truly, there is reward for patience. It’s enjoying massive airplay and public performances due to its rich melody promoting culture. Creativity pays.” His contact is davidchegerichman@gmail.com.

Covid defiance • Why the government has been issuing road show permits to TV and radio stations and allowing huge political rallies amid fears of a second Covid-19 wave, Erastus Muchiri can’t understand. “Bus companies are suffering due to the strict social distancing by reconfiguring their vehicles but road shows and political gatherings continue.” His contact is erastus0007@gmail.com.

Dropping the guard • Travelling by bus recently from Nairobi to Kisumu, Dave Tumbula says, he was happy to note that the safety messages on the Covid-19 pandemic have been largely embraced. “My only problem is that, during the long-distance travel, some passengers spend most of their time eating snacks and drinking soda or juice — of course with face masks off, hence the high risk of spreading the virus.”