2010 Constitution retained administrative divisions

County count • “For the benefit of Stephen Njuru”, writes John T. Mukui, the 2010 Constitution retained the administrative divisions contained in the Districts and Provinces Act, 1992 (including the numbering of districts/counties), renamed the 47 districts as counties and abolished provinces. “The number and boundaries of the new counties was just an affirmation of a historical legacy.” His contact is [email protected]

***

New Mombasa • Residents expect a lot from the new Mombasa governor, says Lincoln E. Oyigo. “After overwhelmingly voting for you, you have to improve garbage collection and fix drainage and sewerage. We also need clean water.” Governor Abdulswamad Nassir should also uplift Kongowea Cemetery. “It’s a big shame and the dead could even be crying.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Ministry of Music • Everybody expects something from newly elected President Ruto’s government, and so does Eldoret-based gospel musician David Chegerichman. “First, I congratulate President William Ruto. I request him to establish a ministry to cater for musicians. It’s time we separated the sports docket from music. Then we were last paid our royalties in 2017.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Expectations • Governor Paul Otuoma has started sorting out the mess in Busia Town by first quickly repairing the dilapidated Customs road, says Dave Tumbula. “That was very fast and a first indication that there is more on the way,” Dave enthuses but pleads with Dr Otuoma: “Now, can the new county leadership give us a bus park in the town centre that is of the quality that our border town deserves?”

***

Bribery • Traffic police are notorious for extorting bribes but Peter Mungai believes that can be stopped. “The crooked officers have given themselves powers they don’t have.” He wants senior officers to lay a trap for those who collect bribes from matatus and trucks at Kibichiku in Kikuyu, Kiambu, and on Kipande Road in Nairobi from morning to evening. His contact is [email protected]