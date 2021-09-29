100pc transition to high school is an illusion

Transition illusion • The 100 per cent transition to secondary school that the Ministry of Education is trumpeting in adverts and notices is not true, says Carol Maina. “Not all the 2020 KCPE candidates have joined secondary school. I know of a number who dropped out for lack of fees. The statistics don’t reflect the situation on the ground.” Her contact is [email protected].

****

Jab schedule • A response to Opiyo Oduwo’s inquiry on whether the second dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine should be administered after 14 or 28 days arrives from health professional Gitau Ndung’u. He echoes the vaccination centres’ advice: “Moderna, an mRNA (messenger ribonucleicacid) vaccine, is given as an intramuscular two shots 28 days apart.” His contact is [email protected].

****

Bent offering • Just a week after the mainstream churches, including the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) and Catholics, banned politicians from addressing congregations from the altar, they are back in a big way in smaller churches, says Kenneth Njeru. They are “back to their default settings” and are taking politics to the pulpit in a big way. His contact is [email protected].

****

Tree plea • The rate at which trees are being cut down at Mwanda/Mgange in Wundanyi, Taita-Taveta County, is alarming and poses an environmental threat, remarks Pamphil Mwazumbi. “Being the highest place at the coast, felling trees without planting others will lead to the drying up of springs from the hills. The county department of environment should act.” His contact is [email protected]

****

Lost income • It’s over a year since fans of Kenyan football clubs were prohibited from being in the stadium during matches, says Samuel Onyango. That has denied clubs their main source of income: Home matches. “Sports CS Amina Mohamed, FKF president Nick Mwendwa and club chairmen should encourage fans to get vaccinated and allowed back.” His contact is [email protected].