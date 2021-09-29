100pc transition to high school is an illusion

Transition illusion • The 100 per cent transition to secondary school that the Ministry of Education is trumpeting in adverts and notices is not true, says Carol Maina. “Not all the 2020 KCPE candidates have joined secondary school. I know of a number who dropped out for lack of fees. The statistics don’t reflect the situation on the ground.” Her contact is [email protected].

