William Ruto will be Kenya’s most educated President

Waxed ears • The biggest weakness of the outgoing Jubilee administration under President Uhuru Kenyatta was not being responsive to the cries of the majority of Kenyans over the high cost of food and fuel, says Dickson K, adding: “No government should ever take more than a day to respond to a public outcry.” Kenyans, he adds, deserve an effective government. His contact is [email protected]

Learned boss • With a doctorate in plant ecology, President-elect William Ruto is going to become the most educated President in the country’s six-decade history, says Jotham Ndung’u, who has high expectations from the incoming regime. “I hope he will put a lot of effort in developing the education sector so that young Kenyans can access better facilities.” His contact is [email protected]

Bandit House • Watching the political developments, Dr Kennedy Mochabo says the country is moving from the “bandit economy” that former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga once complained about to a “bandit Parliament”. The news, he adds, is often first broken on social media. The speculation, he claims, is then picked up by mainstream media. His contact is [email protected]

Water woes • Residents of Karuna Close, off School Lane and Brookside, at Westlands, Nairobi, feel shortchanged by the city’s water utility. Nicky M. Nzioki hopes Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company will address the persistent lack of adequate water supply in the neighbourhood. Says he: “It’s well over a fortnight since we got a drop of water in our taps.” His contact [email protected].

‘Countying’ years • Some coincidences can be quite intriguing, as Stephen Njuru has found out. Says he: “The Constitution promulgated in 2010 came when the country was celebrating 47 years of independence. Surprisingly, the 47 counties emerged from the document. Does this mean the framers of the Constitution used some formula?” His contact is [email protected].