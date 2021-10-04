Universities should generate their own revenue

Deep State: The 'Deep State', some senior government and business tycoons “seem to have sworn to use any means put their own in high office next year”, says Albert Kirera. Some of the top IEBC officials during the flawed 2017 General Election, he claims, “are now being recycled” for next year's poll. "The recipe is ready and the scheme is only waiting for execution.” His contact is [email protected]

***

School fees: The school terms and holidays, John Njuguna observes, “have been considerably shortened to recover the time pupils were away”. This, he adds, is laudable despite the financial strain on parents. However, John would like to know whether the Ministry of Education has a policy on school fees? “One would expect to pay less fees in the public and private institutions.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Call-back: Carey Yiembe urges other commercial banks to emulate I&M Bank and provide the callback option in case one tries and fails to reach the customer care department. “It’s frustrating when one keeps on trying to reach them the whole day, in vain, thereby wasting one’s valuable time and credit waiting to be connected. Customers deserve better treatment.” His contact [email protected]

***

Agriculture: Buildings are increasingly taking over the land that was meant for agricultural production, says Francis Njuguna. “This is the new culture, where agriculturally productive land is being occupied by high-rise buildings. This has had negative effects on our food and cash crop production. One wonders why there should not be a policy to prioritise agriculture over buildings.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Revenue: Though public universities depend on government capitation to finance operations, they are endowed with resources that can be put to good use to make extra cash to alleviate their biting financial constraints, says David Kiptum. “Their land can be used for commercial farming and the professors can bring in cash via research and consultancy services.” His contact is [email protected]