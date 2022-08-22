There is need for voter education

Spoilt votes • Nairobi City County topped the shameful category of “rejected votes” in this year’s elections, laments Solomon Matu. The more than 12,000 spoilt votes, he is convinced, must be a wake-up call to the IEBC to enhance voter education to prevent this wanton wastage of resources. “It is unacceptable, as a single vote can determine the winner of an election.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Rags to riches • The election of William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua is an inspiration for ordinary Kenyan youth, says Wamahiu Muya. “One of their own is going to occupy State House. For the first time since Independence, people born in rural settings in peasant and working class families have been elected to head our nation. It’s a mud house-to-State House story.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Tallying centre • As Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s legal team lodged its election petition challenging the IEBC’s result, James Githinji says they will need to set up a tallying centre. “They should download all the Forms 34A and do their own additions to establish who exactly won the presidential election on August 9.” His contact is [email protected]

***

School opening • Thursday’s school reopening after the election-induced holiday, John Njuguna says, “was characterised by parents and students scrambling for the few public service vehicles”. Bus fare shot up. To avoid such, John proposes that school opening be spread over two or three days. “That will ease travel and prevent fare increases.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Baba Dogo • Since he recently saw a bus belonging to Baba Dogo Secondary School on Kenyatta Avenue, in downtown Nairobi, Githuku Mungai’s curiosity has been aroused. “I know of a place in the Eastlands called Baba Dogo but have no idea how it got its name. The ‘baba’ (father) was also ‘dogo’ (small) in Kiswahili? Who was this Baba Dogo?” His contact is [email protected]