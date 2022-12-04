Great move • The best thing President William Ruto has done since assuming office is the decision to have the junior secondary school domiciled in the primary section, says Kennedy Mochabo. “Former Education CS George Magoha had been concentrating on the CBC, disregarding everything else. As one of the parents, I’m happy for now.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bad blood • The speedy withdrawal of criminal and graft cases against prominent personalities is quite disgusting, says Festus Mwenda. He can’t help faulting Office of Directorate of Public Prosecution chief Noordin Haji. “It’s well known there was bad blood between him and former DCI boss George Kinoti. Is he now trying to fix him?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bad old ways • The talk about the independence of the three arms of government is a fallacy, says Stephen Masambu. “The Supreme Court outlawed the CDF yet it’s creeping back. The courts rejected the Cabinet Administrative Secretary position, but the Executive will bring it back. Soon, I know, the legislative arm will restore sitting allowances or increase salaries.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Hefty fines • The residents of Nairobi’s Kilimani neighbourhood, Ruth Gituma says, deserve kudos for moving quickly to clean up election litter. They have particularly targeted the poster menace. She would like the politicians, who are the real culprits, to join the campaign. And she is also calling for hefty fines to be imposed to deter those defacing walls, lampposts and walls. Her contact is [email protected]

***

Unsightly • The “deep-blue police uniform is an eyesore”, remarks Japheth Amugada. “It makes policemen and women look like mechanics from some garage. This uniform commands no respect or fear of the police. Now that the police service has been given its own budget, the leadership should consult and come up with a more attractive and respectable uniform.” His contact is [email protected].