The 2020 US presidential poll was a ‘Hollywood blockbuster’

Prayer • While promoting ringtones is a lucrative source of revenue for broadcast media houses, Sammy Ng’ang’a takes great exception to the so-called Sheng Prayer featured on Citizen TV. Sammy, who apparently takes his prayers very seriously, says: “I find the Kiswahili-English prayer blasphemous and strongly feel that it should be dropped.” His contact is samnganga2009@gmail.com.

***

Live chicken • The best way to enforce a regulation is to ensure that it is well-known and clear to all, says Mohamed Butte Bashora. Modern Coast Express Ltd, he notes, does not allow live chickens to be carried on its buses. “So what happens when a passenger one unknowingly carries one? The check-in clerks simply demand ‘kitu kidogo’.” For the details, his contact is buyabutte412@gmail.com.

***

Democracy • The 2020 American presidential election lived up to its billing as “a nail-biting, nerve-tingling roller-coaster of a thriller, worthy of all the best of a Hollywood blockbuster”, remarks Robert Mukirae. He adds: “The final outcome, electoral or legal, notwithstanding, the poll has buttressed the US’s credentials as the unrivalled home of democracy.” His contact is robertmukirae2@gmail.com.

***

Extortion • Anybody putting up a building in Kahawa West and its environs is at the mercy of both Nairobi City County officers and their counterparts from the Nairobi Metropolitan Services, reports Mathew Kimurua Kibe. “They come at different times, but use the same arm-twisting tactics to extort money from people. In this underworld, none issues receipts.” His contact is kibemathew@gmail.com

***

Allies • Since independence, deputy presidents seem jinxed, and eclipsed by the President’s powerful allies, remarks Joe Ngige Mungai. “Mzee Jomo Kenyatta had his, Daniel arap Moi had Nicholas Biwott. Mwai Kibaki had his golfing buddies. President Uhuru Kenyatta has David Murathe and CS Fred Matiang’i. DP William Ruto should figure this out.” His contact is mungai6969@gmail.com.

