No suitable replacement for corporal punishment schools

Indiscipline • Corporal punishment was abolished in schools without a suitable replacement, says X.N. Iraki. “Guidance, counselling and prayers are seen as appeasement by students. No teacher wants to risk going to jail or losing their job for punishing a student. Parents are too busy to guide their children. Students got their freedom. Why are we complaining about indiscipline?” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

Lethal caning • Reintroducing caning in schools “is not only retrogressive but also primitive”, remarks Mwangi Karuga, adding that it was also stopped in prisons for being inhuman, degrading and unnecessary. Caning in schools was abolished following student deaths as a result of brutal beatings by teachers. Many other students suffered severe injuries.” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.

Sparing the rod • On the reintroduction of the cane in schools to instil discipline in students, Stephen Masambu says he agrees with Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, but wishes it is done with moderation. Stephen finds the justification of the cane in the Book of Proverbs, in Bible, which warns: “Spare the rod and spoil the child”. His contact is masambus@yahoo.com.

Junket allure • County bosses and MCAs are not the only people who find the allure of the coastal hotels irresistible for meetings, says David Ngumi. Senior government officials, he adds, have also been trooping to the coast for their sessions. Flying them to Mombasa for the meetings and pampering them is just a part of it, but they also earn decent per diem. His contact is davidngumi15@gmail.com.

Teacher safety • The suggestion by Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers to “arm teachers in the insecurity-prone region is simplistic and unrealistic”, remarks Job Momanyi. “Not even armed, well-trained police are safe from bandits, who will go for the guns and ammunition. Mobilise community leaders to end the menace.” His contact is jobmomanyi@yahoo.com.

