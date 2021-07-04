State’s move to develop Konza City technopolis is encouraging

Konza Techno City

An artist's impression of Konza Techno City.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
NMG logo

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

 Tech dream • The government’s commitment to developing the Konza City technopolis is quite encouraging, says Churchill Amatha. “I hope they will stick to the plan to ensure no haphazard structures steal the beauty or encroach on reserved public spaces. They should make a provision for a light railway for inter-city service. It should not be an afterthought. It must be done now.” His contact is amatha@hotmail.co.uk.

