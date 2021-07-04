State’s move to develop Konza City technopolis is encouraging

Tech dream • The government’s commitment to developing the Konza City technopolis is quite encouraging, says Churchill Amatha. “I hope they will stick to the plan to ensure no haphazard structures steal the beauty or encroach on reserved public spaces. They should make a provision for a light railway for inter-city service. It should not be an afterthought. It must be done now.” His contact is amatha@hotmail.co.uk.

Nuts brokers • News that macadamia farmers in Meru and Nyeri counties are selling their nuts to brokers at a throwaway price of Sh30 a kilo instead of Sh100 is heartbreaking, says Nicholas Murithi. “Is this what we wish for the youth whom we encourage to join 4K Clubs? The national and county governments should tame brokers and save farmers from slavery.” His contact is nicholas.murithi60@gmail.com.

Kituyi saga • Kenya’s huge international brand, the former Unctad secretary-general, Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, is being destroyed in a video trending online, “which is in bad taste”, laments Kenneth Njeru. “He’s a globally respected international trade expert. We should protect the image of those who represent us on the global stage, for the good of our country.” His contact is kenmuriminjeru@gmail.com.

Thieving MPs • Following Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s revelation that some MPs made Sh11 million in fictitious mileage claims, Jim Webo hopes to see heads roll to revamp the war on corruption. “Some of them lodged their mileage claims for periods during which they were on trips overseas. Convicting and jailing an MP or two for the mileage claims fraud will boost the war on graft.”

Powerless poles • There are dreams some people will hold onto for years and just never let go. Nyakwar Ngor says Energy CS Charles Keter can save his part of Siaya County from darkness. “A decade ago, in Mahaya Location, Rarieda, a project to supply electricity to homes was started. Sadly, the contractor left after erecting a few poles and connecting wires.” His contact is nyakwarngor7@gmail.com.