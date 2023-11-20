State must stop wastage of public resources

Tree junket • After calculating the money that must have been spent to fly cabinet secretaries to 46 counties for the inaugural National Tree Planting Day, Njunge Ndugire says he’s saddened by the way the government conducts its business. “We have county commissioners and their juniors, down to the assistant chiefs, who would well fit in the representation equation.” His contact is [email protected].

Dry taps • Due to roadworks on the United Nations Avenue, water pipes get broken every two or three days, leaving residents without water for several weeks, laments Shainaz Khan. “Whenever we contact Nairobi Water Company to repair the pipes, they say it’s the contractor’s responsibility. But the contractor says he can’t do it. So, Watchie, who do we turn to?” Her contact is [email protected].

Demolitions • About a month ago, Pauline Adhiambo says, small-scale business owners near Juja Post Office and the Chief’s Camp were evicted to create room for a contractor to put up a block of apartments. “With the current unbearable economic situation, can Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi bail them out so they can trade and afford at least a meal a day?” Her contact is [email protected].

Arrogance • Several months since she complained about a billboard “with an inappropriate advertisement” at the Village Market, Nairobi, main gate, Carol Rotich is quite disappointed that it’s still there. “It’s the image in the advert showing three women in revealing lingerie. Does it mean they don’t care about feedback from their customers?” Her contact is [email protected].

Inclusion • More TV screen space should be allocated to the signer during news bulletins, pleads Mercy Julian Aluoch. “The use of the bottom-right corner of the screen does not sufficiently cater for the hearing-impaired audience. How about having sign language interpreters sit in the studio as co-hosts for more effective news delivery to all citizens?” Her contact is [email protected].