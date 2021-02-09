Police have 'selfish' motive for enforcing Covid-19 curfew

Twisted zeal • Jimmy Thumbi finds rather impressive the zeal with which police officers in Nairobi have been enforcing the Covid-19 curfew. What he doesn’t like is the officers’ hidden, selfish motive. Says he: “The gusto is to earn some cash. You can’t walk on Nairobi streets without a mask and not be arrested. But the suspects are never even taken to the police station.” His contact is jimmythumbi16@gmail.com.

Repeat job • Sometime last year, Titus Muchiri recalls, he complained bitterly about the Kiria-ini-Mugeka road in Murang’a County, which was falling apart not so long after being constructed. “I can now happily report that the road is being rebuilt. However, I do hope that it is at the contractor’s cost, to discourage a repeat of such shoddy work,” he adds. His contact is muchirititus@gmail.com.

Runaway driver • The driver of a white Toyota Probox, Okumba Miruka reports, rammed his car in the morning on February 7 at Utawala in Nairobi, damaging the bumper. “After agreeing to go with me to a garage to get a quotation for repairs, he sped off. Let him get in touch with me before the law catches up with him sooner rather than later.” His contact is okumba.miruka@gmail.com.

Road works • Perhaps concerned that Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong risks earning the dubious legacy of failure to spruce up the town centre as his Kakamega, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counterparts have done, Jim Webo says some roads are being built. “My only problem is that the tarmacking seems haphazard. He should prioritise a few and have them properly done,” says Jim.

Culverts • The contractor on the Kisii/Isebania road has failed to instal culverts in key sections, says Opiyo Oduwo. “The Ranen Market and Komolorume stream section near Get Primary School is one of them. The runoff from the hill and the market often floods nearby homes, farms and school. Culverts would direct the water down to the stream.” His contact is opiyooduwo@yahoo.com.

