Nairobians should reject rise in water charges

Debate • Keenly monitoring the run-up to the August 9 elections from Kansas, US, Prof Sam Chege says he enjoys watching candidates debating one another. He adds: “But the debate that I am really waiting for is the one between presidential running mates Martha Karua (Azimio) and Rigathi Gachagua (UDA). It is likely going to be an unfortunate mismatch.” His contact is [email protected].

Water price • The proposed increase of water charges by 20 to 40 per cent in Nairobi confirms that residents will continue to “suffer due to corruption and ineptitude in the city”, says Wamahiu Muya. “Nairobians should reject this because, as the Auditor-General reported in 2020, Sh5 billion is lost annually due to illegal connections. The city water board should fix this.” His contact is [email protected]

Immigrants • There has lately been an influx of unaccredited visitors in Nairobi from neighbouring countries, says Henry Mathenge Githinji, claiming that the majority are in the informal sector. “There are hawkers, selling everything from onions to socks, barbers and even mechanics at Ngara, Park Road, Pangani and Gikomba Market. There are also beggars.” His contact is [email protected]

Kiswahili • As Kiswahili continues to gain prominence, Mwangi Karuga is looking forward to proceedings being conducted in the national language in Parliament. “This happens in the Indian Parliament (Lok Sabha), where Hindi and Punjabi are used. It will be a sign of patriotism and love of our culture and values. Kiswahili is also being used in UN meetings.” His contact is [email protected].

Noise • While politicians have a right to campaign for next month’s elections, Elphas Sawe, a teacher in the Elementaita Zone of Gilgil, Nakuru County, takes great exception to the immense noise being made near schools. “I’m very much irritated by groups using public address systems, speaking in vernacular and uttering vulgar words. They should be stopped.” His contact is [email protected]