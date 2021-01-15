Kenya’s energies should be channelled into fighting graft

Presidency • On the rotational presidency proposal, S.K. Chege begs to differ with ODM leader Raila Odinga. Says he: “It’s not the region where one comes from that matters but whether one can lead.” Even his ‘Handshake’ partner, President Uhuru Kenyatta, he points out, does not have a Cabinet representing the whole country. “So what is he doing about it?” he poses. His contact is skchege@yahoo.com.

Population • Contrary to the views of experts, who tout population control as the solution to economic problems, Carol Rotich begs to differ. According to her, the country’s energies should be channelled into fighting grand corruption. “A huge amount of resources meant to improve the economy are swallowed up by graft.” His contact is carolrotich18@gmail.com.

Tourism • Supermodel Naomi Campbell has been trending after being named the Magical Kenya International Ambassador to promote tourism, but astounding is the ignorance about her on Kiswahili radio stations, notes Robert Musamali. Some have asked why a mzungu has been chosen. “Naomi is black and a British citizen,” he clarifies. His contact is rbrtmsml@gmail.com.

Legacy • As President Donald Trump leaves office on January 20, with the inauguration of Joe Biden as the new US leader, James King’au says he will always him as a “wall-lord”. Trump, he adds, “has not only cast his legacy in stone by erecting a wall along the border with Mexico, but also by reinforcing and propping up the racist wall among Americans.” His contact is jmskingau37@gmail.com.

Tribes • US President-elect Joe Biden, university don X.N. Iraki notes, has nominated Native American Deb Haaland to his Cabinet. “She becomes the first Native American to get such a post. But something else caught my attention. The US has 574 tribes recognised by the federal government, which means that it’s more ‘tribal’ than Kenya.” His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.

