JSC has done well so far in search for new Chief Justice

Search for CJ • With the search for a new Chief Justice to succeed Justice David Maraga under way at the Supreme Court, Nairobi, David Ombane says he is so far impressed with the way the Judicial Service Commission is handling interviews. He adds: “I hope an independent, sane, sober, humane and thoughtful person will take over from Maraga and fit into his shoes.” His contact is ombanedavis@gmail.com.

Fee waiver • Nairobi should emulate counties that have waived taxes for businesses ravaged by Covid-19 lockdowns, David Waireri appeals. “Last year, we closed bars and restaurants for eight months and yet paid for licences for the entire year. We are closed again and must pay for full licences. Machakos, Kirinyaga and Kiambu have waived taxes for businesses.” His contact is davidwaireri@gmail.com.

Bad road • A resident of the plush Kileleshwa in Nairobi, James Wainaina, would like to see NMS Director-General Mohamed Abdalla Badi extend his efforts away from the city centre. Kandara Road, in his neighbourhood, is in a very poor state with many potholes that are now filled with water from the ongoing rains. “We shall really appreciate this.” His contact is jwainaina01@gmail.com.

Smoke pollution • We can’t breathe, moans James Gathuita, regarding pollution arising from the burning of rubber litter by youths who rear pigs near the Assistant Chief’s office at Huruma, Nairobi. “The fires are used to cook food for pigs. The thick smoke makes it difficult for us to breathe properly. We risk catching respiratory illnesses.” His contact is jamesgathuita994@gmail.com.

Vanity • No prizes for guessing who this one is but it’s hilarious. Mwangi Karuga says: “He has been known to punch walls, jump over fences and dance, wearing huge sunglasses and 10 golden rings and bracelets. He’s now silent and subdued. How life can change so abruptly! At the height of success, we usually don’t see things ever changing.” His contact is mwangikaruga8@gmail.com.