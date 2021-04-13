JSC has done well so far in search for new Chief Justice

Justice Philomena Mwilu

Lady Justice Philomena Mwilu, Acting Chief Justice, at the Supreme Court Nairobi on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 during the interviews for the position of Chief Justice.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Search for CJ • With the search for a new Chief Justice to succeed Justice David Maraga under way at the Supreme Court, Nairobi, David Ombane says he is so far impressed with the way the Judicial Service Commission is handling interviews. He adds: “I hope an independent, sane, sober, humane and thoughtful person will take over from Maraga and fit into his shoes.” His contact is ombanedavis@gmail.com.

