Intensify war on graft

Big fish in the net • The war on corruption is finally gaining momentum, says Kenneth Njeru. “I’m glad to see convictions. They include the fining of former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario over the Rio Olympics scandal.” Another is the Sh881 million fine slapped on businessman Mukuria Ngamau over the National Youth Fund scam. But Kenneth wants more. His contact is [email protected]

***

Leadership fail • Leaders have failed Kenyans as fuel prices skyrocket, taxes rise and the national debt increases, says Innocent Bukachi. “These people have been in government for nine years. DP William Ruto is now talking about a ‘Hustler Nation’. They promised us stadiums and our children laptops. When shall we ever learn?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Divine warning • Ian Mgenyi has a warning from the Book of Samuel: “They rejected God and demanded a king. They were warned the king they chose would...take their sons and daughters for slaves.... They were warned that when that day came, and they cried out for relief from the king they had chosen, the Lord would not answer them, but they refused to listen.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Breakdown • As the Nairobi Expressway nears completion, Anil Vidyarthi wonders if the authorities have figured out what could happen if an accident occurred. “I hope two breakdown vehicles will be stationed 24/7 on both ends. If not, there will be a total mess, as happened recently on Uhuru Highway, with drivers and passengers sleeping in their vehicles.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Jab job • Europe, America, Russia and Asia, Mwangi Wanjohi notes, “have all discovered Covid-19 vaccines over the nearly two years the pandemic has been with us”. But not even one has come from Africa despite the early success reported in Madagascar. “Have African countries given up on finding a vaccine? Do we blame our scientists or lack of facilities?” His contact is [email protected]