Intensify war on graft

Mukuria Ngamau Director of Quorandum Ltd youth fund court

Mr Mukuria Ngamau, the Director of Quorandum Ltd, leaves the Anti-corruption Court in Milimani, Nairobi on September 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Big fish in the net • The war on corruption is finally gaining momentum, says Kenneth Njeru. “I’m glad to see convictions. They include the fining of former Sports Cabinet Secretary Hassan Wario over the Rio Olympics scandal.” Another is the Sh881 million fine slapped on businessman Mukuria Ngamau over the National Youth Fund scam. But Kenneth wants more. His contact is [email protected]

