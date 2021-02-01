Make full disclosure on Covid vaccines expected in the country

Jab worries • There is an eerie silence on the Covid-19 vaccines, which are expected to be delivered so that the first lot of Kenyans, including health workers, get their jabs, remarks James Gakuo. He is particularly worried since this is a new drug and there have been some worrying stories about it. “We need full disclosure in case it ends up causing harm,” he concludes. His contact is gakks2002@yahoo.com.

Ad space • Nairobi Expressway, Chintan Gohel says, is supposed to repay its construction costs in 30 years through toll fees. But he believes other costs can also be defrayed innovatively. “A good example is using the pillars of the elevated roads as advertising space. Kenya Wildlife Service can use it to advertise tourist destinations and private firms their goods and services.” His contact is gohel.chintan@students.jkuat.ac.ke.

Road mess • The suffering of the regular Mombasa Road users, especially between the Syokimau SGR terminus and the JKIA flyover, is terrible, says David Waweru. “Recently, on a Friday, there was the mother of all madness with all the lanes clogged and it took me more than two hours to cover this two-kilometre stretch. Every morning, it is also a big struggle.” His contact is wawerudavid@hotmail.com.

Waiting for water • Calling Nairobi Water Company is city resident Martin Mbugua Wamathwe, who feels his mother’s pain and utter frustration. Last July 27, she applied for water supply (Ref. 10306). The connection fee of Sh5,000 was paid on August 11 via M-Pesa (OHB4IWVWO2). “For how long will my mum have to wait?” Martin asks. His contact is mwamathew@yahoo.com.

Good job • Good deeds often get recognised, no matter how long it takes, says Charlie Wakaba Kamanga about the good traffic control job that a policeman on a motorcycle is doing along Waiyaki Way, Nairobi, especially between Westlands and Kangemi. “He seems to have adopted the modus operandi of the famous Inspector Sang. We need more of such officers.” His contact is kamangacw@gmail.com.

