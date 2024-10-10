DP Gachagua talked himself into trouble

Value of silence • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may just have talked himself into trouble, inviting the bid to impeach him, says Eliakim Limo. The DP, he adds, should have heeded the biblical advice in Ecclesiastes 3:7. It says: “There is a time to be silent and a time to speak.” And Proverbs 17:28, which says: “Even a fool, when he keeps silent, is considered wise.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Bewitched • Who bewitched Kenyans? asks Evans Macharia Mwangi, adding: “Just two years after the last elections, the politicians are fully back into campaign mode.” He wonders just when these elected leaders will ever get serious and work for the people. “It’s a shame to see politicians fighting one another in public. Can they, kindly, give us a break?” His contact is [email protected].

***

‘Good’ suffering • The blame game in the country today among the politicians will only destroy it if it’s not tamed, Makato Kisio warns. “This has become the everyday song. But it’s a painful journey that we must go through to realise the need for peaceful coexistence, patriotism, and to promote a tribeless nation. We may suffer along the way but it will be for the better.” His contact is [email protected].

***

ID distress • Over a year since Ivy Sandra Opiyo applied for her national identity card, which she returned for a spelling error in her name to be corrected, she is still waiting for its replacement, says her father, Damson Opiyo Onger. “She can’t apply for a university loan without an ID.” The serial number is 2561993393 and card with spelling error, No. 6399347. His contact is [email protected].

***

Killer police • The security of students in school must be guaranteed, says Elvis Masika Nyongesa. “This is especially so for the candidates to get a chance to prepare for exams. Recently, two students of Bungoma National Polytechnic died at the hands of police officers who ought to enhance safety. Several schools have experienced this, hence the urgency to take action.” His contact is [email protected].