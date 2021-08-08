‘Bottom-up’ economic model good for Kenya

Initiation • The Form One students, F. Mukembu notes, have already reported eagerness to taste life in secondary school. It would be prudent, he adds, to induct and make their lives easier in high school. “The school culture can only be maintained by guiding them the right way. The Guidance and Counselling Department should ensure their proper initiation.” His contact is [email protected].

Bottom-up • The ‘bottom-up’ economic model being highly politicised in the raging debate between rival camps “offers hope”, remarks Richard Kihara. “Kenyans yearn for socioeconomic solutions to the current tough times. DP William Ruto’s ‘bottom-up’ approach seems to resonate with the people. It’s the hope for a better tomorrow that keeps us going.” His contact is [email protected].

Waste • Contrary to Githuku Mungai’s claim, the New Kitisuru Residents Association has contracted a firm that collects garbage twice a week, says estate manager Jecinta Wairimu. “This has been going on for years. In addition, the association’s by-laws prohibit the burning of refuse and are strictly enforced. Such inaccurate reports border on defamation.” Her contact is [email protected]

Fake bills • The inflated electricity bills must be rectified, says Alnashir D. Walji, who thinks the fake figures are generated by computers or human error as the actual consumption can’t justify them. “Consumers have been getting a raw deal and deserve an explanation from the producer, KenGen, and the distributor, Kenya Power.” His contact is [email protected]

Vision 2030 • With only nine years to go, Stephen Njuru is worried that the goals set in Vision 2030, the blueprint framed during President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure (2002-13) will not be realised. “Many of the promises are yet to be fulfilled. Issues like corruption, youth unemployment and lack of far-sighted leaders continue to make the plan a mirage.” His contact is [email protected]