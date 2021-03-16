Arrival of Covid vaccine is no reason to lower our guards

By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The arrival of the drugs is nothing to celebrate and throw caution to the wind, says Ruth Gituma.
  • Could the honeymoon for Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) be coming to an end? David Ngumi wonders.

Covid vigilance • Although the Covid-19 vaccines are finally here, Kenyans should not lower their guard, cautions Ruth Gituma. “The arrival of the drugs is nothing to celebrate and throw caution to the wind.” Ruth says attending political gatherings is a choice people make. “My hope is that the vaccines will not disappear into thin air like Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s donation.” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

