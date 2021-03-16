Arrival of Covid vaccine is no reason to lower our guards

Covid vigilance • Although the Covid-19 vaccines are finally here, Kenyans should not lower their guard, cautions Ruth Gituma. “The arrival of the drugs is nothing to celebrate and throw caution to the wind.” Ruth says attending political gatherings is a choice people make. “My hope is that the vaccines will not disappear into thin air like Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s donation.” Her contact is rgitum@gmail.com.

***

Access denied • Could the honeymoon for Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) be coming to an end? David Ngumi says the NMS, which has been lauded for doing a good job, could be running into the headwinds. “It’s a pity that their email addresses do not work. The public that the NMS serves has views and concerns it would, at times, like to convey.” His contact is davidngumi15@gmail.com.

***

Ugly corruption • Australian couple Bob and Cheryl Kovarskis have been assisting a family in a Nairobi suburb. They sponsored their daughter to start a small cafe. When Covid-19 struck, she had to close shop but was arrested when she went to clean up the place. “She was told to pay Sh40,000 for the case to be dismissed. Is this what happens in the Kenyan courts?” His contact is our12thofnever@hotmail.com.

***

Cash withheld • Denis Wahome, who operated a busy M-Pesa agency, is reeling from Safaricom’s whip. On Saturday, February 27, his agency was suspended for six months, though he doesn’t say why. He had a float of Sh800,000. “I have sent emails, made phone calls and visited Safaricom headquarters but my appeals to have the money released have fallen on deaf ears.” His contact is deniswahome@gmail.com.

***

Rare book • When he was in secondary school, Henry Ruhiu recalls, he borrowed a book from a friend which he didn’t finish reading as the owner was going out of the country. It was The World of Tomorrow by Kenneth Goldstein. “I have tried to find a copy of the book in Nairobi but it appears it isn’t available. Where can I get a copy?” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.