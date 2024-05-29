Zero maternal deaths possible

Kenya’s progress in maternal care is remarkable. In under three decades, it has moved its maternal mortality levels from the red zone (‘extremely high’ ) to the second-best ‘moderate’ category.

The World Health Organization (WHO) categorises countries based on their maternal mortality ratio (MMR)—the number of maternal deaths per 100,000 live births—under four groups. ‘Low’ is less than 100, ‘moderate’ 100-499, ‘high’ 500-999 and ‘extremely high’ 1,000 and above.

At 1,007/100,000 in 2001, childbirth was a perilous journey for many women in Kenya. The number dropped to 250 in 2020, the dramatic improvement placing Kenya among the top performers in Africa.

Owing to its momentum for change and dedication to healthcare, Kenya has the potential to have no woman die from childbirth. Rise in skilled birth attendance to 87 per cent over two decades, coupled with increased access to antenatal care, has empowered women and improved pregnancy outcomes.

Secondly, investment in infrastructure, prioritising robust care systems that focus on rural domains, gives women access to quality medicare. Through the community engagement programme, the government has deployed an extensive network of community health workers (CHW), who serve as the frontline of healthcare delivery in underserved rural regions. CHWs offer basic healthcare services, including maternal and child care education, playing a crucial role in promoting antenatal care and encouraging hospital-based deliveries.

But challenges remain. Thus, it is equally crucial to combat issues like malnutrition and teenage pregnancy that can further decrease these risks as the country continues investing in health worker training and the much-needed advanced obstetric care.

And by prioritising women’s health, investing in infrastructure and fostering community engagement, the government is proving that zero maternal mortality is can be realised.