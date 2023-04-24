Zero malaria status means healthy lives

Malaria is a major public health concern and continues to wreak havoc to the human population, even as the international community celebrates the annual World Malaria Day today. This day serves to bring global attention to the efforts to end malaria and encourage action to reduce death from the disease. The theme for 2023 is “Time to deliver zero malaria: Invest, innovate, implement”.

“World Malaria Report” says 247 million cases were reported in 2021 which was an increase compared to 245 million in 2020. World Health Organization (WHO) notes that African region has a high rate of infections with 95 per cent of malaria cases and 96 percent mortalities. This calls for more campaigns on how to tackle prevalence of malaria.

Watery or swampy regions are the main breeding grounds where malaria is prevalent. Stagnant water offers conducive environment for female anopheles mosquitoes which transmit the infection through bite on the human body.

It is worth noting that this disease can also be transmitted by blood thus organ transplant, transfusion and sharing of syringe can lead to infection.

The public need to be made aware of the symptoms presented by malaria to differentiate it from other infections. At early stages, the signs are similar to flu, which usually appear 6-30 days after a mosquito bite. Other signs include frequent headaches, shivering, nausea and vomiting. Severe infection leads to impaired consciousness, seizures or even coma. Haemolysis may also arise, that is anaemia due to destruction of red blood cells in tissues.

Needs definite measures

Realisation of zero-malaria campaign needs definite measures. Inhabitants of swampy or lake regions should drape mosquito nets over beds. Disinfected nets keep harmful mosquitoes at bay, especially at night, when probability of bite is high. Applying repellent like diethyltoluamide (DEET ) on exposed skin can safeguard the body from bites.

There are also natural ways of reducing chances of transmission, including using neem leaves or drinking neem tea. Maintaining high level of hygiene and proper waste disposal can help in keeping malaria infection away.

Let all be at the frontline in eradicating malaria. Stagnant waters should be drained as this will destroy breeding of female anopheles mosquitoes. People from red zone regions have to adopt precautionary lifestyles that minimise infections, lowering fatalities. Health stakeholders need to ensure adequate supply of mosquito nets, especially to pregnant women and nursing mothers.

WHO, the main advocate of zero malaria, should step up awareness campaigns in developing countries. Everyone is concerned about this health issue, regardless of their background. We should join hands in realising zero malaria and eradicating the disease from our planet.



