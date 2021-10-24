Zambia’s new president promises to usher in a new era of democracy, prosperity

Zambia’s new President Hakainde Hichilema promises to usher in a new era of democracy and prosperity – but great challenges lie ahead.

The August 12, 2021 Zambian presidential election was a critical milestone in solidifying democracy not only for the Zambian people, but also for Africa. Zambia’s peaceful election process was only the 17th opposition win in sub-Saharan Africa since 2015. President Hichilema, a historic opposition member in Zambia, who had been arrested and jailed by his predecessor Edgar Lungu, emerged victorious and without dispute.

The polls were transparent and peaceful. The process was praised by many international actors including the African Union and Nicholas Wooley, British High Commissioner to Zambia.

The British envoy said the polls showcased “the strength of the democratic tradition” in the country. Mr Hichilema’s win was also reflected positively in the financial markets, as several bonds reached their highest trade levels since 2019. The Zambian currency is also strengthening.

Riding a wave of popular enthusiasm and optimism from the international community, Mr. Hichilema went to the United States to meet with US Vice-President Kamala Harris and senior officials at the International Monetary Fund. In the case of the latter, Mr. Hichilema hopes to convey a message that his administration is seriously committed to making the reforms needed to secure an urgent financial package to save his country from the brink of a major economic and financial disaster.

Zambian Kwacha

He inherited a serious economic situation that must be urgently addressed. His victory in the elections was largely the result of dissatisfaction with how his predecessor handled the economy, particularly with respect to the mining sector, the cornerstone of the Zambian economy.

Food prices have risen since last year, the price of Zambian Kwacha has lost much of its value since last year (although it partially recovered after the election), and the percentage of the population living in poverty has also increased. The copper mining industry has been devastated by a policy of economic nationalism, which saw the removal and expropriation of multiple foreign operators.

The country faces a major debt crisis requiring urgent assistance from the IMF, which the international organisation will only provide in exchange for significant reforms in key sectors. Zambia needs the funds to repay a $750 million Eurobond due next year. This, it cannot do without IMF support.

Against this backdrop, Mr. Hichilema’s trip to Washington can be seen as an attempt to communicate his administration’s commitment to making reforms and restoring the faith of the international community in Zambia and its economy. The wave of international optimism seen after the election provides an opportunity for him to do so.

Foreign investment

Getting a deal with the IMF will be challenging. Zambia will need to include measures that speak to restoring its reliability, trustworthiness, and reputation in the eyes of international investors. The IMF is unlikely to loan money to a country that is discouraging foreign investment.

The Zambian leader will need to communicate a thoughtful strategy to secure an IMF deal and encourage international investors to return to the country. His administration needs to show commitment to private investors, both by taking steps to encourage their return and to mend relations with those damaged by the previous administration.

This is especially true in the mining sector, where Zambia has an ace up its sleeve: copper prices are soaring, and the country has the potential to significantly increase production.

President Hichilema’s administration has already announced a goal of at least doubling the country’s copper production by 2026, something which will require significant buy-in from the private sector.

An essential step toward achieving this will be mending relations with the country’s main foreign mining operators, such as Glencore and Vedanta, and inviting them to resume and intensify their investments in the country.

Vedanta has already expressed willingness to renew the dialogue with the administration, and other operators are likely to do the same if the right signals are received. Once this happens, and the threat of major international litigations resulting from these disputes fades, the President will be able to show to the international community that his administration is well and truly committed.