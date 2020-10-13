Youth, women leagues parties’ hope for future

Special interest groups — youth, women, people with special needs, marginalised, minorities and others — are recognised in the electoral laws and regulations. This is geared towards achieving constitutional rights and fundamental freedoms.

In the formation, management and compliance requirements of political parties are varied provisions that guarantee the group their place for full participation, including being part of the apex office bearers. Encouragingly, in the 71 fully registered political parties, there have been efforts to establish special interest leagues.

Political parties are vehicles to pursue political power and aspire to form government through democratic elections. The leagues, therefore, become central platforms for representation of the special category. Youth and women, for instance, comprising 70 per cent of the population, provide the nexus of the electorate.

The leagues are better positioned to offer political guidance and emancipation. In the run-up to general elections, there have been unpleasant instances of the youth being used to further retrogressive agenda that remain largely unabated. Women in politics have also borne the brunt of political violence, character assassination and other demeaning innuendos. These are some of the focus areas that need up-scaling.

The office holders for the leagues must set themselves apart by their conduct, privately in public. They should demonstrate ability to innovatively formulate programmes and implement them in sync with party ideals and aspirations.

Mutual respect must always be taken into consideration; the budding leaders should rever the seasoned politicians to draw from their counsel as a way of being moulded for leadership. For the top leaders, their strategic head thought needs to be reflected in the succession planning for the special interest group persons to fit into their shoes for the posterity of the party.





Mr Mberia is a communications practitioner. wamberia2020@gmail.com.



