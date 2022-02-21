Youth should now rise above complacency

The recent IEBC voter registration drive has raised eyebrows about the (lack of) determination of the Kenyan youth to firmly take control of the country’s destiny.

With young Kenyans being the majority, as per the 2019 census, it was expected that this numerical strength would be reflected in the voter listing. But what we witnessed was political apathy, which stems from ignorance about the role of elections and politics in governance. We cannot say with certainty that this is voter apathy as that is judged by voter turnout.

Decades of corruption and political brinkmanship have shattered the future of an educated, skilled and talented generation. As hundreds sought solace in alcoholism to drown depression, others resigned to a humiliating life of fate.

And in their customary skulduggery, the political elite is unashamedly promising wheelbarrows, handcarts and a Sh6,000 monthly stipend, knowing all too well nations are not built on freebies but sound economic policies that revive collapsed industries and kill high-level graft.

Secure destiny

The jobless youth, in their millions, cannot afford to rest on their laurels, fidgeting with their phones while enjoying memes, and expect the current crop of politicians to secure their destiny. The Digital Age may have brought with it addictive forms of entertainment, especially to the youth, but this craze shouldn’t be at the expense of overall political and economic development.

Young people cannot accuse the ‘old guards’ of depriving them nation-building opportunities when they turn a blind eye to simple initiatives like voter registration. Those who rose to elective positions have failed to galvanise their ilk to meaningful life-changing programmes; they become political hatchet men for the very ethnic chieftains who caused their regression.

It has been said that “the youth do not care about history; they care about TikTok”. But society risks collapse at the hands of ill-informed leaders if youth take a back seat on governance.



