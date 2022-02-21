Youth should now rise above complacency

Voter registration

Voter registration. The jobless youth, in their millions, cannot afford to rest on their laurels, fidgeting with their phones.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joab Apollo

The recent IEBC voter registration drive has raised eyebrows about the (lack of) determination of the Kenyan youth to firmly take control of the country’s destiny.

