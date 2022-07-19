Youth should be agents of peace even after polls

The months leading to and following elections have been the most violent with high tension in post-Independence Kenya with thousands killed and hundreds of thousands displaced since 2007.

Just a few days to the August 9 General Election, the prospects of a peaceful outcome are still uncertain. Our vulnerability to violence is evident.

Involvement of our youth in electoral violence has lately been on the increase—quite a disturbing trend.

With the high youth unemployment rate, political candidates have been accused of ferrying youth to political opponents’ rallies to cause havoc and disrupt them.

Recently, NTV aired an investigative story, #Gangland, in which it was evident that some politicians pay groups of youth to intimidate their opponents and lock them out of an area.

This has raised questions about the country’s ability to hold free and fair elections.

The potential for violence is high, a National Cohesion and Integration Commission report shows, due to conflicts and weak institutions.

Some young people told the commission that they are paid by politicians to intimidate the latter’s rivals and disrupt their campaigns. Notably, half of the Kenyan electorate is aged 18 to 35.

Equally, in 2007, around 70 per cent of those who engaged in post-election violence were youth.

They were easily mobilised, alienated and disengaged. They had few opportunities available for employment or to start businesses, or avenues to voice their grievances.

In Kenya, before and after every electioneering year, many youths are jailed for political crimes.

Already, this year, a couple of young people are. But that can be avoided. The youth must all stand for peace before and after August 9.

Lastly, young people should look beyond elections and compare that with the little money they are given to cause violence.

Let them not allow political acts to put them in bad books.