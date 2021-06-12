Youth’s role in ensuring sustainable blood supply

World Blood Donor Day is a time to celebrate donors and create greater awareness on the need for safe and sustainable blood and blood products for transfusion. The day, marked on June 14, also highlights the critical contribution voluntary blood donors make to national health systems.

This year’s theme is ‘Give Blood and keep the world beating’, with a special focus on the youth and their role in ensuring sustainable blood supply especially in Africa.

Safe blood products and their transfusion save millions of lives and improve the health and quality of life for many patients every day. The need for blood is universal, but access for all those who need it is not.

In sub-Saharan Africa, too many people, especially young children and mothers, die each day due to the unavailability of blood. Accessibility of safe and adequate quantities of blood and blood products is the biggest challenge.

Communities in Africa face challenges such as chronic shortages, high prevalence of transfusion-transmissible infections (TTIs), recruitment and retention of voluntary nonremunerated donors, family replacement and commercial blood donation.

Covid-19-related school closures have highlighted the fact that reliance on schoolgoing children for blood donation is not sustainable. Fear of infection also saw people stay away from health facilities, leading to a shortfall in most countries.

Addressing these challenges should be a central priority for most blood transfusion services, particularly in Sub-Saharan Africa. The solution lies in encouraging more young people in Africa to become regular non-remunerated blood donors.

Data from the United Nations’ World Population Prospects 2019 is a stark reminder of Africa’s youthful population. Almost 60 per cent of Africa’s population is under the age of 25, making it the world’s youngest continent. The creativity and innovation of the continent’s youthful population can play a key role in addressing health-sector challenges.

Saving lives

Most blood and health campaigns are generic and tired. There is, therefore, a need to develop campaigns and solutions targeted at young people. There is an opportunity to reach them through platforms such as social media, music, peer-to-peer networking and just speaking their language. The youth should also be brought to the heart of policy discussions on matters of blood. Getting their buy-in now can ensure the challenge of blood is significantly addressed in future.

The Coalition of Blood for Africa brings together public, private and community organisations from across the world with the goal of saving lives by making blood accessible, sustainable and safe across Africa. In this context, it is important to recruit and retain young voluntary non-remunerated blood donors.

There has never been a better time to rethink and find more sustainable solutions to blood donation in the continent. The youth are full of enthusiasm and creativity and we need to tap into their potential and put them in the driver’s seat. Countries like Zimbabwe have been able to tap into the youth population through Pledge 25 and they are now able to collect more blood.

More African countries have an opportunity to emulate these examples through innovative ways.

The future of Africa is our youth and the health and wealth of the continent is dependent on their involvement.

On this World Blood Donor Day, we implore young people to register and be regular blood donors and ambassadors of blood wherever they are. You can save a mother, a child or just a relative or friend by the simple act of donating blood. Let us change the culture and give blood.