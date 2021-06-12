Youth’s role in ensuring sustainable blood supply

Blood donation

Members of the public donating blood at KICC in Nairobi on June 12, 2020.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Pereruan Kenana

Communication Lead

Coalition of Blood for Africa Secretariat

What you need to know:

  • Safe blood products and their transfusion save millions of lives and improve the health and quality of life for many patients every day.
  • The need for blood is universal, but access for all those who need it is not.

World Blood Donor Day is a time to celebrate donors and create greater awareness on the need for safe and sustainable blood and blood products for transfusion. The day, marked on June 14, also highlights the critical contribution voluntary blood donors make to national health systems.

