Youth must strive to shape budgets of their counties

The recent revelation by President Uhuru Kenyatta that the country loses some Sh2 billion every day to graft was anything but surprising.

The figure may have been staggering but it confirmed what we have been hearing from key reports — including those by the Auditor-General, development partners and organisations working on social accountability.

For a long time, this country’s young people have felt disenfranchised. Many wrongfully believe they have no power to hold leaders and the government to account, apart from trolling them on social media and drowning the collective pain in laughter.

It is particularly frustrating that this is happening a decade after the promulgation of a constitution that was supposed to “strengthen people-centred development and social accountability”. The critical importance of public participation in governance, including in budget-making, is firmly anchored in the 2010 Constitution.

We must wonder what Sh2 billion daily (Sh60 billion monthly, Sh730 billion annually) could do to treat the health sector, for instance, which ails from systemic mismanagement, chronic underfunding, inadequate trained human resource, lack of commodity security and frequent labour disputes.

We would build and equip hospitals that provide comprehensive services for the youth, who find our public health services unresponsive to their needs, and conduct promotional campaigns that equip young people with the knowledge and skills to make informed choices on their health.

Realm and reach

Youth must understand that their realm and reach is bigger than social media. It is time they used the constitutional platforms to hold the government to account on its promises for jobs, health and leadership opportunities. Engagement in these processes is not just a right; it’s our duty.

The national and county governments are developing their 2021/2022 budgets. Whereas some have set up structures and invited Kenyans to participate in the process, many citizens have stayed away due to a combination of apathy, disinterest and unavailability of key information.

Social media can still play a role in informing our friends of the decision-making structures and the opportunities for the engagement. But let’s go further than that.

The “County Fiscal Strategy Paper”, the county’s governments’ strategy document for the budget, is up for public participation. It provides the link between the government’s overall policies and its priorities. This is a critical process where we must mobilise, consult and present aspirations and goals.

The Covid-19 pandemic has not made things any easier. Young Kenyans are used to tokenistic engagements, where their presence is just decorative. They don’t, therefore, believe that their presence matters. Yet, they do matter. Youth voices matter.