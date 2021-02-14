Youth must strive to shape budgets of their counties

Youths following the proceedings at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi during the launch of ‘Kenya ni Mimi’ youth dialogue initiative by President Uhuru Kenyatta on December 7, 2020.  

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Robert Aseda

Policy and external relations coordinator

Network for Adolescent and Youth of Africa

The recent revelation by President Uhuru Kenyatta that the country loses some Sh2 billion every day to graft was anything but surprising.

