Youth lobby will boost fight against FGM

The recently launched Global Youth Consortium against female genital mutilation (FGM) and gender-based violence (GBV) is a move in the right direction. Programmes aimed at containing FGM and GBV must be supported for the sake of the development of girls and women.

Executive secretary of the consortium, Aderibigbe Costly Saba, assured me of their commitment as young people in the fight against the vices, which have become the stumbling block to girl-child education in many parts of the world.

The consortium was born out of the need to centre young people in programmes targeting the elimination of FGM. Current membership includes over 900 young people from 45 countries who are committed to achieving their vision of “Youth leading a world free of FGM by 2030”.

FGM and child marriages are the two major obstacles that hinder women and girl’s empowerment in Kenya. The two vices adversely affect the health, education and overall development of women and girls.

Sustainable Development Goals seek to universally eliminate all harmful cultural practices such as FGM and child marriage. Although in the last two decades Kenya has made tremendous strides in the empowerment of girls through legislative and policy action as well as programmatic interventions, the fight against FGM is far from over.

Enactment of laws such as the Marriage Act 2013 and the Prohibition of Female Genital Mutilation Act 2011 are some of the measures that have been put in place to safeguard the rights of girls. However, many girls are still being forced to undergo the outdated cultural activity especially when they are on holiday. Covid-19 also complicated matters because many children underwent the vice as people remained indoors.

Creating a safe environment where women and girls can thrive and grow to be productive members of the society is critical to the transformation of entrenched social norms. Gender biases and inequalities can be tackled when stakeholders work together with all members of the community to empower women and girls.

There is need to put more emphasis on awareness on the dangers associated with FGM, which should be integrated into the education of the girl child. We need more sensitisation to stop FGM and ensure good education and improved health outcomes for our girls.

A negative cultural activity such as FGM can be changed without disrupting the positive underlying social value that the practice represents. Alternative rites of passages should be encouraged. Public awareness programmes are gradually changing people’s attitude about female circumcision and many people are saying “no” to the vice.

Changing an age-old tradition that is embedded in culture is not simple. With the launch of the Global Youth Consortium to end FGM, I am optimistic that this will bring further visibility and resources to the ongoing collective efforts in containing the vice.