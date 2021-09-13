Youth leagues are the stock for political parties

Youths ODM, Jubilee

Jubilee and ODM youths at Ufungamano House in Nairobi on January 13,2021 during their meeting with opposition leader Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
Gideon Keter

By  Gideon Keter

Age is just but a number, the adage goes. That might ring true to many people in some quarters. In the political circles in Kenya, however, the youths still have to contend with minuscule contributions as the major parties in the country lend unchecked space and finances to the older and experienced politicians to run the outfits.

