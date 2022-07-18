Young people deserve a place at decision table

There are 1.2 billion young people with the number projected to grow by seven per cent to 1.3 billion by 2030. In Africa, over 60 per cent of the population is under 25 and, by 2030—the target date for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG)—youth is set to be 42 per cent of the world’s population.

Africa’s youth deserve to live long, productive lives that include good health, quality education, financial independence and active participation in civic processes.

Recently, young people had to cope with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has exacerbated the demographic’s challenges. But they continue to be a shining light, constantly innovating and at the forefront of the post-Covid Building Back Better as health workers, innovators and community mobilisers.

Youth under 35 make up 70 per cent of Kenya’s population, 24 per cent of them adolescents. However, too often, their priorities are not reflected in the government priorities, policies and budgets.

But were the importance of their role and potential for improving policies to meet their needs recognised, they would have a huge opportunity to shift the nation’s trajectory.

The Constitution obligates the authorities to provide for citizen participation in a “meaningful engagement of citizens”. But youth are often not represented in decision-making or priority-setting bodies, and when they are, their engagement may not be actively presented.

We must prioritise meaningful youth engagement at all levels, including marking and implementation of programmes that can impact their health and well-being. That is integral to ensure the realisation of SDGs, Kenya Vision 2030, universal health coverage and other targets.

The government should provide opportunities to youth. Besides, counties should provide civic education to the youth to understand their constitutional rights, such as public participation.