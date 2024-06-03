You must start saving early

Bills hardly stop when the salary stops. Unfortunately, the traditional society of relying on family is fast fading, and your children or relatives may not support you as much when you retire.

Unlike our parents and grandparents, who had large families, studies show most millennials and Gen Zs will have at most just three children, who, clearly, cannot support them well enough in their sunset days.

Inasmuch as we need immediate gratification, we must start appreciating the need of developing a saving culture. The journey to retirement should be started immediately you receive your first income.

It is common to see people in the informal sector work until death. This is because they don’t have a safety net to fall back to. It is also becoming increasingly common to see retirees looking for places to invest in well into their retirement. This is very risky.

Be financially conscious early enough so that, before the curtains fall on your endeared job, you have already mapped out your retirement budget and planned on how you will be able to sustain your day-to-day usable expenditure.

Retirement is sure to come and it is better to plan for it while you’re still young. The power of compound interest in the individual pension plans, among other saving vehicles, does wonders. The government offers statutory tax incentives and exemptions to different saving plans, making them not only appealing but also affordable.